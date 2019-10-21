Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Defence and Chairman Negotiation Committee Pervez Khattak said yesterday that members of the panel were in contact with opposition parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and ANP and maximum progress had been made. Addressing a Sui gas pipeline inaugural ceremony in district Nowshera, he said that on behalf of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senator Ghafoor Haideri had invited the committee for talks. PTI MNA Idrees Khattak, Ishaq Khan Khattak, Ismail Khan Khattak, Atif Khan Khattak, Syed Faridullah Shah, Riaz Ali Khan and Mian Faisal Shah also addressed the ceremony. The chairman of the PTI negotiation team said that representatives of both sides would sit together to reach a conclusion. However, he added, Maulana Fazl had decided that Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties was going to deliberate on Monday or Tuesday for holding negotiations with them. The federal minister said that he was hopeful that the Rehbar Committee will decide in favour of holding negotiations to find out some positive solution and take the country towards improvement. In the current circumstances, he said, Pakistan was passing through critical situation and instead of staging sit-ins and protest, the opposition should also focus on situation in Occupied Kashmir. However, he said, if agenda of opposition was resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and holding of fresh elections, then he ruled out negotiations. He said in case of any attempt to harm the country on the pretext of sit-in, Fazl and opposition parties would be responsible wholly and solely. Pervez Khattak said the PTI government wanted establishment of a justice-based society and spending of all resources on uplift of the poor. He added that the era of loot and plundering was over and corruption and Pakistan could not go together. He said they were ready to hold dialogue and asked the opposition to present their agenda and whatever was possible they were ready to do. He said they did not believe in hollow talks and commitments. He said Pakistan had been put on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khattak said government would overcome economic crisis with the passage of time and very soon the country would be out of the economic difficulties.

Khattak said they acknowledged problems of price hike and unemployment, but economic forecast was giving signals of improvement as the team of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts day and night to steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said economic crisis will end somehow within a period of one year and the country will be put on the track of progress and development. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to rid the country of the burden of debts and reformative programme for revival of the institutions had begun.