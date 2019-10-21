Share:

Government has dissolved the existing body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and established a new organization, Pakistan Medical Commission, to regulate medical profession in the country.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, President Dr Arif Alvi has signed a new ordinance in this regard, titled 'Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019'.

He said the aim of establishing this new organization is to regulate and control medical profession by establishing uniform minimum standard of medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.