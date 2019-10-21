Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that government’s stance to hold dialogue with opposition should not be understood as government’s weakness as it was neither afraid of opposition’s protest nor it decided to close motorway to halt opposition’s protest.

Talking to the media after attending a ceremony regarding rehabilitation of disabled people in Lahore on Monday, Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi besides all other allies were completely with the government.

He said that the protest of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) and other opposition parties could cause damage to Kashmir issue, national unity and solidarity, therefore the opposition instead of staging protest demonstration to destabilize the country should strive and raise voice for expressing solidarity with hapless Kashmiris.

To a question, the Governor said that the government would provide all facilities to the opposition if they wanted to hold a peaceful protest but the government would not allow the opposition’s parties to shut down the capital, adding that supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law would be ensured at any cost, while action would be taken against those who would take law into hands.

He said that world community should play its role to stop Indian war hysteria and its atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir, adding that Kartarpur Corridor would be opened for sikh yatrees at every cost from next month, whereas more than 100,000 Sikh yatrees across the world would come to Pakistan on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550 birthday celebrations, he maintained.

Chaudhry Sarwar strongly condemned Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation at Line of Control and said that Pakistan Army has given a befitting response to India’s unprovoked ceasefire violation. The whole nation supported Pakistan Army, he asserted.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, he appreciated the efforts of Akhuwat and other social welfare organizations for rehabilitation of disabled people and said that federal and provincial governments were working hard to put in place effective measures to facilitate the disabled people. He also thanked to the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda for initiating a programme for rehabilitation of disabled.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda, and people from all walks of life also attended the ceremony.