KARACHI - The central procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) culminated peacefully under tight security in Karachi on Sunday.

The procession passed through its traditional route and concluded at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. The central majlis was held at Nishter Park. Addressing the mourners, the scholar paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. The mobile services partially remained suspended in the city especially on the route of the procession on the directives of the provincial home department. Apart from a ban on pillion riding, the provincial government also imposed a ban on carrying/displaying of arms/fire arms, lathis (wooden sticks), hatchets, explosive material/crackers, and posters inscribed with political/religious slogans.

Furthermore, the playing/possessing of audio or video containing provocative speeches and initiating sectarian hatred, has been prohibited.

The assembly of five or more persons except for Chehlum, tazia, or majalis has also been forbidden without permission of the concerned authority.

The law enforcement authorities including Rangers and Police were deployed for the security. According to police 5,313 policemen including 18 SPs (superintendents of police) and 43 DSPs (deputy superintendents of police) performed security duty at different points.

Walkthrough gates were installed at six entry points of the main Chehlum procession which were monitored throughout CCTV cameras.

HYDERABAD

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed in Hyderabad with traditional reverence here on Sunday.

The main procession emerged from Qadam Gah Maula Ali amid heavy deployment of policemen and the Rangers personnel along the route. All shops and markets had been shut since morning and policemen and women were thoroughly searching mourners before letting them enter the Qadam Gah Maula Ali and join the mourning procession en route while walkthrough gates were installed at the entry point of the main procession.

The procession passed thorough different roads and entered Khokhar Mohalla before reaching the Station Road. After passing through the Lajpat Road, it reached the Risala Road and moved on to Bohri Bazaar from where it proceeded to its destination, Karbala Dadan Shah.

Vehicular traffic entering and leaving the city was diverted to alternate roads and the entire route was sealed with barbed wires, from Karbala Dadan Shah to Qadam Gah Maula Ali. Except for mourners and media person, no one was allowed to enter the venue.

At Karbala Dadan Shah, thousands of women turned up at Baba Sarfaraz Kalhoro‘s shrine for their annual ritual of paying homage. This route also remained closed. The procession after passing through Jamia Mosque of Saddar marched towards Karbala Dadan Shah where it had peacefully culminated.

According to the Police, 800 district police personnel, other volunteers and Rangers personnel were also deployed for the security of mourning procession. The roads and streets in the area were blocked, while the shops were sealed.

The close circuit cameras have been installed to monitor the procession while snipers were stationed on high rise buildings along the route.

The police spokesman informed that the security was dived into two zones, along with a special sector and some pickets were set up.

Kandhkot

Like other parts of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed with religious fervour in Ghotki and Kashmore districts on Sunday.

The Chehlum observance takes place forty days after Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). However various congregations were held at different cities, towns and villages where scholars paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. Numbers of mourning processions were taken out from different imambarghas and places and marched through their respective routes peacefully. Stalls of sabeel (water), lungar (food) and milk were set up at different roads and medical officer’s teams were remained on procession routes to deal with any emergency. It was observed that extra ordinary security arrangements were made by police and Rangers on the routes of mourning procession whereas all roads, streets were completely sealed for all kind of traffic and pedestrian.

To thwart any untoward situation more Police and Ranger jawans were deputed along with mourning processions. Police personnel also recorded videos of the processions as part of security strategy. In order to maintain law and order Ghotki Police Chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar patrolled the city throughout the day. When this scribe contacted SSP, he pleased to announce that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere from district while all the mourning processions were culminated peacefully. He said police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace on Chehlam of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

More than 2,300 policemen while 6 DSPs, 23 SHOs and hundreds of constables had performed their duties. Moreover to avert any untoward situation, police and Sindh Rangers carried out jointly snap checking through metal detectors in order to identify suspicious people.