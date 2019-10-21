Share:

LAHORE - Mourners on Sunday observed Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala with religious fervour amid massive security deployment across the Punjab province. Thousands of people attended the traditional mourning processions taken out in big cities and small towns to remember the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom. Authorities partially suspended mobile phone services in several big cities. In Lahore, the central Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Delhi Gate on early Sunday and it culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening after passing through traditional routes including Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal Chowk, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazaar, Bhati Gate, Urdu Bazaar, and Karbala Gamay Shah. More than 10,000 police personnel were deployed on security duties in Lahore alone. A police spokesman said the central procession was monitored closely with the help of hundreds of CCTV cameras. The police also used walkthrough gates and metal detectors to check the participants as part of the security strategy. The police virtually sealed the entire Walled City on Sunday morning to ensure peace installed in Lahore under the safe city project. Thousands of police including elite commandoes and plainclothesmen were deployed across the walled city to keep an eye on suspected elements. A police squad of the Special Branch cleared the route after hours-long security sweep inside the walled city. City traffic police diverted the general traffic towards alternative routes as police blocked all adjacent roads on the route of the main procession.