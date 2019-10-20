Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married. The Oscar-winning actress and the New York City-based art gallerist tied the knot in Rhode Island on Saturday, where they were joined by some of Jennifer’s showbiz pals.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney’s Newport.’’

Other big-name stars rumoured to have attended the ceremony included the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and director David O. Russell, who has helmed some of Jennifer’s best-known movies, such as ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘American Hustle’.

Many of the wedding guests were staying at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina prior to the ceremony.

An insider previously shared: ‘’Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event.

‘’Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It’s going to be such a fun party.’’

Jennifer, 29 - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.

However, a source claimed that the loved-up duo struck-up an instant connection.

The insider explained: ‘’When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends.