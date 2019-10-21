Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man died after the string of a stray kite slit his throat open in the Sanda police precincts on Sunday.

The deceased was identified by police as Usman Khalid.

Rescue workers said the body was shifted to the morgue on an ambulance. Police sources said the man riding on Honda-125 motorcycle was going towards a nearby market when the glass-coated string of a stray kite slit his throat. The victim fell on the road and died instantly due to excessive bleeding.

A police spokesman claimed that Lahore DIG (Operations) had sought a report of the incident and the local police were investigating the death. He said that the police also registered a criminal case against unidentified persons.

BOY DIES AS TRUCK HITS BIKE

A teenage boy died when a speedy truck bumped into his motorcycle on the Bund Road on early Sunday.

The deceased was identified by police as Romail. The victim riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when the road mishap took place. The police arrested the truck driver after registering a case against him. The police later handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.