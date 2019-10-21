Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has developed three gigantic agriculture programs worth Rs1970 million to enhance crops' productivity, produce virus free seeds, solarise tube-wells and build small dams to bring the vast areas of erstwhile Fata under agriculture cover.

The programs developed under Accelerated Integrated Program (AIP) included Integrated Agricultural Development Program (IADP) worth Rs750 million, merged areas' contribution to the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP) with a proposed allocation of Rs640 million, construction of small check dams and watercourses with a hafety amount of Rs580 million for the current fiscal year in erstwhile Fata, officials sources in Agriculture and Livestock Department told APP on Sunday.

Under IADP, an inclusive program for production of virus free seeds would be launched in Kurrum and Orakzai tribal districts to provide quality seeds to farmers and growers. This initiative would help increase per acre production of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane and others seasonal crops on which approximately Rs180 million would be spent during 2019-20.

Similarly, work on 11 agriculture disciplines would be initiated under integrated agriculture devoloping program primarily focusing on construction of around 32,000 watercourses, building of small check dams for prevention of water's wastage and soil erosion, strengthening of poultry farming and solarization of tube wells.

Similarly, a comprehensive program including behavioral science based adaptation for production of high value horticultural crops would be initiated to promote horticulture and flower industries with a huge potential to generate maximum employment opportunities for thousands of tribesmen.

The Government would spend around Rs350 million on this project during current financial year.

The KP Government was making top focus on land reclamation and solarization of agriculture tube wells in merged areas to bring its vast land under agriculture cover. To achieve this objective, about Rs 220 million would be spent during current financial year.

Under the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program, the Agriculture and Livestock Department would make special focus on areas' enhancement for bolstering crops productivity specifically for oilseed such as sunflower, mustard and groundnut that would cost Rs120million.

Similarly, Rs120 million would be spent on crop productivity's enhancement of areas especially for pulses in merged areas.

Focus would be made on conservation of land and construction of watercourses in merged areas to enhance per acre production through enhanced irrigation network costing Rs270 million.

To prevent canals water from wastage, the government would spend about Rs330 million on construction of small check dams and rainwater harvesting in erstwhile Fata.

Similarly, lining and improvement of watercourses would also be made in merged areas to provide uninterrupted water to tail end farmers.

The official said 32,000 watercourses costing Rs50 billion would be constructed during next four years in KP.

The official informed that irrigation water has been released in the main canal of Gomal Zam Dam in South Waziristan tribal district, which has the capacity to irrigate 100,000 acres land in southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He maintained that work on the dam’s second canal was expedited following completion would irrigate additional one lakh acres barren and infertile land in South Waziristan, Tank, DI Khan and Lakki Marwat districts.

He said Rs13 billion would be spent on water conservation programs during next four years in the province.

The department has developed four livestock projects worth Rs1,100m million to increase meat and milk production in KP.

As many as 10 cattle markets would be constructed in different districts with an estimated cost of Rs200 million besides establishment of livestock research and development facilities worth Rs100 million during current fiscal year.

Likewise, Rs500 million would be spent on establishment of small scale livestock farms and integrated livestock development programs to provide quality services to farmers and growers at their doorsteps.

Keeping in view of the high population growth rate, the KP Government would spend Rs300 million on enhancement of livestock productivity to cater people's food requirements.

The department is giving top priority to poultry farming by starting distribution of "five hens and one rooster" among widows, orphans and poor people to alleviate poverty.

As per the program, one million poultry birds would be distributed among eligible families on subsidized rates during next four years.

It would be mandatory for the applicant to pay Rs1050 for each unit of poultry and approximately 40,000 numbers of units would be distributed amongst the deserving families each year.

These projects would help alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities besides improve the socioeconomic conditions of poor people.