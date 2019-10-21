Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Army yesterday regretted false claims being made by the top Indian military leadership about Saturday night’s aggression at the LoC and advised it not to play in the hands of vested political interests.

“Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged [militant] camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove’ it on ground,” said DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

“The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region. Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos,” the military spokesman further said.