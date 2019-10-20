Share:

LOS ANGELES - Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly planning to launch a career as a pop star once she turns 16.The Stranger Things actress appeared in the video for Sigma’s 2016 hit Find Me, and is now apparently in talks to join their label 3 Beat – which is also home to British pop star Cheryl.

“Millie is brilliantly talented. She has millions of Stranger Things fans but also has a passion for singing,” a source told Britain’s The Sun newspaper. “She already has at least seven songs she loves but isn’t planning to release anything until after she turns 16 in February, partly as her schedule is crazy.

“They are deciding how to launch her — maybe as vocalist on a dance tune, or releasing her own song.

But singing is just natural for her,” they added.

While further details of the actress’ foray into music are yet to be announced, it is expected rapper Drake will be on hand to advise the star, after she was tapped to appear in the video for his track In My Feelings. He is now a mentor for Millie, who calls him “a great friend”.