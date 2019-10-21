Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has formed six-member committee to address the reservations of business community.

The committee includes Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, President Pakistan Federation of Chamber and Industry Daro Khan Achakzai, former President Bank Al-Falah Atif Bajwa, President Lahore Chamber and Industry Anjum Nisar, Chairman Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa Khan and Former Citizens-Police Liaison Committee Karachi Chief Jamil Yousuf.

Sources told that the committee will forward recommendations for the solution of traders’ issues to NAB chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal after thorough review.

Earlier on October 6, NAB chairman had categorically rebutted some of the reservations of the business community during a press conference held in Islamabad.

“Not merely a single institution responsible for the economic crisis. We are neither without reins nor wholly independent, it will be difficult to remain silent under the fire of criticism. We will not let businessmen get demoralise as we aim for eradication of corruption only”, the bureau’s chief said.

“Some of the traders’ impressions regarding NAB are unreasonable and I negate some of the business community’s concerns about the bureau,” he stated, adding that the bureau instead has been striving to facilitate the business community with better environment to operate in.

“Traders expressed reservations over NAB during their meeting with the Prime Minister [Imran Khan] and Chief of the Army Staff [General Qamar Javed Bajwa],” he said.

“The bureau will never take unfriendly steps for businessmen. NAB does not formulate business policies,” he added.