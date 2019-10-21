Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said there was no threat of martial law in the country.

“Country’s future is intertwined with a stable democracy,” he said while talking to the media after attending 3rd day Urs celebrations at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Speaking in the context of opposition’s call for a protest, the governor said he believed that opposition’s protest won’t prompt imposition of martial law in the country. He also said the government will provide all facilities to opposition parties if they don’t create any law and order situation. According to him, opposition parties were divided but they would participate in JUI-F’s protest march to achieve their political ends.

The governor said it was hard to fathom to see the people criticizing the government on the issue of holding dialogue with the opposition. “Firstly, people criticised the government alleging it did not believe in dialogue. And now when the government has made a sincere offer of dialogue to the opposition, it is being interpreted as government’s weakness,” he said, adding that the government was in contact with the opposition in the national interest.

Sarwar made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not resign, as he had been elected for five years.

Talking about the recent violation of ceasefire at the Line of Control by the Indian Army, the governor said that India was also committing human rights violations and brutalities in occupied Kashmir. He alleged that opposition wanted to create instability and unrest by staging protest and it was something which was in line with Indian agenda in Pakistan. He said people were not with the opposition, which wanted to create instability in the country.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said the government had focused its all attention on the Kashmir issue and it was striving to expose Indian atrocities to the world. He asked the opposition to stage a protest against Indian atrocities and not against the government.

To a question, the governor warned that it was responsibility of the government to take action against those who would violate the law, adding that supremacy of the constitution and rule of law would be ensured at any cost.