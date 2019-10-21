Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to minimize the middle-man’s role in overseas employment, Pakistan is planning to link up its digital portal with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for connecting its workforce with employers in the gulf states. Besides, bolstering the export of Pakistan manpower to the Middle Eastern countries, the move will help the country to train its workforce as per the markets’ demand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told the foreign media during his recent visit to the UAE.

He said UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) had offered its labour market’s database access to Pakistan which would provide up-dated information of job opportunities in the Emirates. “Pakistan is digitally ready to connect its own job portal with the UAE’s,” he said while pointing out that the digital connectivity would help Pakistanis in getting better employment opportunities in UAE. Zulfikar Bukhari said the MOHRE had agreed to activate the joint committee, formed for implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding recently signed to ensure the protection of Pakistani workers' rights and resolving their legal job disputes in the Emirates.

Besides the UAE, he said Saudi Arabia had also extended an offer to Pakistan for exporting its manpower through ‘Musaned’- a new identity of the electronic home programme. The process would be completed within three months, he added. ‘Musaned’ is a digital platform launched by Saudi Arabia to facilitate the labours recruitment process and ensure their rights protection. The Special Assistant said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government stood with its promise of providing respectable jobs to the youth at local and international level, adding, the country's economy was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Overseas Ministry had been fostering relations with brotherly countries to stabilize the country's economy by sending more and more workforce abroad, Zulfikar Bukhari remarked. He said the government had been taking practical measures to create job opportunities for youth within the country and abroad. The export of manpower witnessed 51 per cent increase during first seven months of the PTI government, he added.