Share:

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI - Pakistan on Sunday strongly rejected the anti-Pakistan tirade by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership during its electoral campaigns in two Indian states.

The Foreign Office in a press release said “We categorically reject these allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts.”

It was a question worth pondering by all concerned whether the current BJP rulers in India had anything else to sell to the electorate other than their animus towards Pakistan, it added.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized, the instrumental use of Pakistan for domestic political gains and electoral dividends must come to an end in India,” it added.

The anti-Pakistan tirade by the BJP leadership continued as the electoral process in the Indian states of Haryana and Maharashtra advanced. In successive election rallies in recent days, Pakistan had been invoked repeatedly.

Statements had been made regurgitating baseless allegations of Pakistan’s support to terrorism and drug smuggling, threatening stemming the flow of river water to Pakistan, and taking credit for Pakistan’s historic decision of opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Meanwhile, a ruling party leader in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has asked members of his Hindu community to “buy swords made of iron instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels” on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is a Hindu festival celebrated before the festival of Diwali and according to tradition, Hindus buy utensils and other items made of metal. The festival will be celebrated on October 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president from Deoband, Gajraj Rana has asked his community members to be ready for the verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

According to Indian website news18.com, Gajraj Rana said, “The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue is expected soon and we are confident that it will be in favour of the Ram temple.”

This could vitiate the atmosphere, so it is advisable to stock iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels. These swords will be useful for our own protection when such a time comes,” he further told media on Saturday night.

However, he clarified that he did not “utter a word” against any community or religion.”Even in our rituals, we worship weapons and our gods and goddesses have used weapons depending on circumstances. My statement was in reference to the current changing environment and a suggestion to the members of my community. Nothing more should be read into it,” said news18.com quoting the leader.

Meanwhile, the party has distanced itself from his statement.”The BJP does not endorse this kind of language if it has been used by him. Whatever he has said is in his personal capacity. There is an obvious guideline for the party leaders. Any action or statement must be done or said within the ambit of law and no one is above the law,” said Chadramohan, party spokesman in a statement.

India’s Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Ram Temple-Babri Mosque dispute next month. The dispute centres around a site at Ayodhya, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where the 16th-century Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992 by Hindus, who see it as the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram.