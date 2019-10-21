Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged the United States to stop India from pushing the South Asian region into a “dangerous war” amid fierce clashes on the Line of Control.

Senior government officials told The Nation on Sunday that Islamabad had asked Washington to intervene before it is “too late.” “India is trying its best to provoke Pakistan. We want peace but can’t bow down,” a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan said, citing contacts with Washington.

The US, he said, is also worried about the tension which has threatened the regional peace. Yesterday, nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops “effectively responded” to the latest Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting civilians, in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the Line of Control.

Separately, Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal, summoned the Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC in Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri Sectors.

Earlier, highlighting the Indian threat to regional peace and security, Pakistan has called upon the P5 to ask India to provide information about the so-called alleged “launchpads” and stated its willingness to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to expose Indian falsehood. Heinous Indian targeting of civilians is a typical attempt by India to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in IOJ&K,” Dr Faisal said.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, he said.