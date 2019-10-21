Share:

Several operations on Monday have been canceled after para-medical staff and doctors took to the streets across the Punjab against Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act.

The protesting doctors have blocked Jail Road in Lahore and boycotted Outpatient Departments (OPDs), creating problems for the patients who have come from far flung areas for medical treatment.

On the other hand, doctors in Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi also staged demonstration and chanted slogans against the concerned authorities for not fulfilling their demands.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has formed a committee to talk to doctors about their issues and reservations.