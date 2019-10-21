Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit to the metropolitan city during which he will hold important meetings with different political representatives from Sindh.

Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance will meet with the prime minister.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and former finance minister Asad Umar accompanying the PM.

The premier will be briefed about ongoing development projects in the city funded by the federal government.

A delegation of urban transport company will also call on the PM to discuss transport issues of Karachi.

Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 1320 megawatt China Hub Power Plant in Hub.