Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to extend the Ehsaas and Sehat Insaf programs to interior Sindh.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while talking to a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Karachi has announced the decision to expand the Ehsaas program to other cities of Sindh province.

During the meeting, the GDA members apprised the premier about various problems of their constituencies.

Later, talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, the PM Imran said the federal government was fully aware of water, transport, waste management, and other issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

“Local government system will be helpful in the resolution of Karachi’s problems,” said the premier.

Earlier on October 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to launch the Ehsaas Langar scheme in Tharparkar.

Initially, three Langar Khanay (Kitchens) would be established in the Tharparkar district, which will provide food to 600 people on a daily basis. Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Tharparkar and inaugurate Ehsaas Langar Scheme, said sources, adding that PM Khan will distribute meals among the poor and will also eat with them.

In this connection, the officials will visit Tharparkar soon to locate the Ehsaas Langar site in the district. The Langar scheme will provide food two times daily to around 600 people.