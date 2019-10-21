Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Monday a 1,320 megawatt China Hub power plant, one of the major projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the occasion, the prime minister also spoke to press, saying all facilities would be at service for the joint project.

“There are 6,000 Pakistani engineers working in the project,” he said.

He further said that electricity is being produced from coal in Thar, and recommended that more coal from Thar be brought to Hub for use in the power plant.

The prime minister also commented on corruption being the biggest draw of economic investment away from Pakistan, suggesting that investors were unwilling to send money to a country where projects are left incomplete.

Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) met with the prime minister. All parties are coalition partners of the government.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and former finance minister Asad Umar accompanied the PM.