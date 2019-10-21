Share:

Rawalpindi - Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial kick started the project to provide subsidy on canola cultivation in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reduce import bill of edible oil here in Taxila on Sunday. Addressing the ceremony he said that the subsidy scheme on canola will prove important step in fulfilling the needs of edible oil of country. He said that Punjab Government is providing share of Rs3 billion in this oil seed crop development programme. Agricultural Minister Punjab further said that to feed the growing population of country it is necessary to increase the area of oil seed crops.

Pakistan is importing oil of more than 350 billion every year. About 12 percent of oil is being produced by Pakistan all other quantity is being imported. Prime Minister of Pakistan has vision of boosting the cultivation of oil seed crops in country. Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial called upon local farming community to avail the opportunity to grow the canola. Speaking on occasion, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that present government is focusing the Agricultural Development. Government is introducing revolutionary steps for progress of Agriculture.

On the occasion Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar said that Agricultural Extension workers are running campaign at Union Councils and Village level. Minister for Revenue Punjab Malik Muhammad Anwar, MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan, MPA Ammar Sadiq Khan, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar, Dr. Muhammad Hashim Khan Popalzai Federal Secretary Food Security, Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Sajjad Haider, other officers of Agriculture Department Punjab and Farmers in large number were also present.