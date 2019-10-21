Share:

REVIV, the leading global wellness provider of signature IV (Intravenous) nutrient therapies and booster shots, launched privately today at The Defence Raya.

The evening started with guests mingling at the Red Carpet hosted by Dr Naheed Akhtar Rana, a renowned Gynaecologist with more than 30 years of experience in the field abroad, and admiring the sophisticated décor and elegant ambience of The Venue hall while interacting with one another.

On this special occasion Mrs. Cheryl Lomax Clinic Lead REVIV Manchester said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Lahore to the list of cities around the globe where REVIV’s therapies are being offered. I am sure that the launch today will mark the beginning of a great relationship with Lahore as well.”

Dr Naheed Akhtar Rana thanked all her guests present for making her launch party such a huge success. She mentioned that the wellness therapy would be available exclusively at her clinic Novimed Specialist Clinic in DHA.

REVIV Lahore works together with REVIV Karachi headed by renowned dermatologist Dr.Fehmida Arif who unfortunately could not attend, REVIV Karachi was represented by her son Faizan Majeed.

The proprietary IV infusion therapies target a variety of wellness needs by replenishing hydration, aiding recovery from illness or jet lag, restoring vitamin & nutrient levels, refreshing cosmetic appearance and revitalizing your overall well-being.

Its signature Vitamin and Nutrient IM Booster Shot injections include Vitamin B12 for lasting energy, Slimboost to assist with natural metabolic weight loss, Glutathione to promote overall wellness and CoQ10+ to power your fitness routines.