ISLAMABAD - Former legend Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to seek help of former cricketers like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Muhammad and Sadiq Muhammad to end Pakistan team’s woes in the game.

“I think the board has overburdened Misbah-ul-Haq by assigning him the dual responsibilities of head coach of all formats and chief selector. The board needs to be a bit realistic and think out of the box as the Twenty 20 Cricket World Cup as just around the corner,” he told APP.

Miandad also asked PCB to establish a variety of pitches at different stadiums around the country, to prepare players for the T20 World Cup. “Pitches should provide equal opportunities to batters and bowlers and should allow all disciplines in the game to flourish,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming series against Australia, Miandad said the only way to select players for the series should be merit and physical fitness. Pakistan would play Australia in two Tests in Brisbane (November 21 to 25) and Adelaide (November 29 to December 3). Pakistan team was also scheduled to play three T20s against Australia (November 3, 5 and 8).

Miandad said before handing over the Twenty20 reins to Babar Azam, it would have been better if the PCB had groomed the Lahore-born cricketer. “Currently, Babar was the No 1 ranked batsman in T20s. I fear his own performance may go down as the youngster lacked experience to lead the national side at such a higher level,” he said.

“Sarfraz should have been continued as captain for the series against Australia next month while Babar should have been assigned as his deputy,” he said. “Although Sarfraz’s performance had gone down as a batsman yet he was an excellent wicketkeeper and the board should have given him some time to recover,” he said.