LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez sent fans into frenzy when she confirmed her new album is ready for release on social media.

The singer is gearing up to drop her first full collection since 2015’s Revival, and has started teasing fans with promotional glimpses.

On Wednesday, Selena took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself with the lyric-worthy caption: “We always go into it blindly.”

Within minutes, followers flocked to the comments to question whether the star was teasing new music, and it wasn’t long until their suspicions were confirmed.

Alongside a black and white snap of the Wolves singer behind a veil, she later shared the line, “Rose colored glasses all distorted”, before going on to share two more posts in conjunction with streaming service Spotify and Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

“I saw the signs and I ignored it. @spotify,” she captioned a video of a theatre with the words emblazoned on the front sign, while a second clip showed an ad featuring her and Amazon Music at New York’s Times Square, with the caption: “Ask Alexa to follow me.”

Amazon Music later shared a tweet reading, “RETWEET IF YOU WANT NEW #SELENAGOMEZ”, with the hashtag: “#SelenaIsBack.” When a fan asked when the music was dropping, they simply responded with the eyes emoji.