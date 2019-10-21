Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Monday said eight million Kashmiris are under continued military siege from last 76 days in Indian controlled Kashmir.

This he said while talking to news men after inquiring health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Islamabad’s residence.

Sirajul Haq said Kashmir is passing through critical time in the history, India ruined 72-year struggle of Kashmiris by revoking its special status.

Replying to a query, he said the Kashmir is a matter of life and death for the Kashmiris and Pakistanis.

Earlier, the JI chief met the PML-Q chief in the federal capital to inquire his health. Both the leaders discussed matters related to mutual interest and plight of Kashmiris in the health valley.

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health.

It may be noted that the PML-Q chief was under treatment in Germany, due to his illness.

Back in the month of August, a member of Chaudhry family had dismissed the baseless reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s death.

Curfew continues in occupied Kashmir

According to media reports, normal life remains crippled on the 76th consecutive day, Monday, in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on the internet and prepaid mobile services.

Despite the Indian authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening while public transport is off the roads.