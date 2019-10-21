Share:

Hindi language actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have come under fire for what many are calling an "endorsement" of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Much of the criticism is in light of Modi's actions in Kashmir, where a lockdown in the Valley has persisted since August.

Modi recently launched a project that has sought to eulogize the Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, through the media of cinema and television.

Sabahat Zakariya, a feminist activist who also runs an educational Youtube channel, tweeted: "Will those who went for Priyanka with pitchforks for tweeting Jai Hind and not actively coming out in support of the Kashmiris also get as agitated by these two?"

Another popular tweet by user spookywara says: "you can search through the entirety of Bollywood and still not find a single spine".

Among the list of attendees of the event, other celebrities of the Hindi film industry were present.

Kangana Ranaut, who has previously expressed both Islamophobic and anti-Pakistani sentiments in conversation with media, was also present, as well as Jacquenline Fernandez, Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali, and Ekta Kapoor.

The Khans are not the first Indian celebrities to receive criticism for their endorsement of Narendra Modi. In August, the comments of Priyanka Chopra during a marketing campaign garnered a similar response from netizens, who began to demand Chopra be made to resign from her post as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.