HYDERABAD - The employees of University of Sindh on Sunday staged protest demonstration for acceptance of their demands in Jamhsoro.

The members of Sindh Univesity Employees Workers Association (SEWA) have taken out protest rally led by its president Muhammad Ali Ghanghro, general secretary Zulifiqar Rustamani and other leaders from Sindh University. The protesting employees demanded of the management of the varsity to accept their demands without any delay.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the university management and asked the Sindh Government to take notice of the alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of the varsity administration.

The rally was attended by SEWA leaders Imdad Khoso, Yar Muhamamd Leghari, Sohrab Burfat, Rustum Chandio, Ahmad Ali Kunbhar, Shamon Maseh and others.