Share:

The government and the opposition seem to have reached a deadlock, with the opposition adamant about indulging in the same politics that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) engaged in during their time in opposition. The government is willing to negotiate with the aggrieved party, but they are neither putting their demands on the table, nor are they willing to negotiate unless the Prime Minister (PM) resigns. The seven-member committee headed by PTI leader Pervez Khattak has once again requested the Azadi March conveners to engage in dialogue with the government because if an attempt is made to cause any disruption, the state will show its writ as per the law dictates.

Both sides need to engage in a clear strategy empty of political rhetoric to find a ground to work on. Labelling any party as an accomplice in Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir (IOK) takes away from the actual problems and shifts the focus of the population again towards propaganda politics. At this point, the main concern is the economy, the inflation and the lowering revenues for industries within Pakistan. While the government has shown great improvement in reducing the trade deficit by a whopping 35 per cent, inflation and lowering revenues are certain areas that the opposition can play a key role in. Demanding the PM to resign is not the solution any democratic party would seek because it will be counterproductive to the efforts of the government so far and against the principles of democracy.

At the same time, the government should also not engage in politics that threatens political parties against exercising their right to protest. With Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) joining the protesting bandwagon, the space for dialogue seems a lot more squeezed because the narrative coming out from the party is highlighting grievances instead of engaging in politics that drives the situation towards resolution. The newly appointed members of the committee will have the task of dealing with leaders from Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl (JUI-F), PML-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The government will have to take into account the alienation of opposition parties since their tenure began. It is important to engage them within the system and also reinstate the supremacy of the parliament by engaging in dialogue there to resolve matters and to engage in effective policymaking. Any further move that aggravates the opposition will result in chaos and will prompt the state to take action against its own people.