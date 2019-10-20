Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Teachers protested against the registration of “false” FIR against a teacher.

The teachers announced the protest till the suspension and registration of case against SHO and a sub inspector. The teachers were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans “respect the teachers”, “eliminate the Gullu Butts from Punjab police” and “register FIR against SHO and SI who gave dire consequences to the female teacher”.

Teacher leaders including Asif Akhtar, Lissan Gujjar,Rana Riaz and Munir Dar said that police station city B division had registered a false FIR against 58-year-old teacher Samina Iqbal Rana.

They said that all the teachers of district RYK were in shock because some influential persons hatched a conspiracy with police, who registered a case under section 376 of PPC against an innocent teacher. They said that teacher organizations of RYK has decided to continue their protest against distortion of police. They appealed the IG Punjab that provide protection to the teachers.