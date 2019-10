Share:

BEIRUT - Tens of thousands of Lebanese people took to the streets Saturday for a third day of protests against tax increases and alleged official corruption despite several arrests by security forces.

They streamed into the streets around the country´s parliament in Beirut, as well as elsewhere across the country, despite calls for calm from politicians and dozens of arrests on Friday.

The number of protesters grew steadily throughout the day, with major demonstrations in second city Tripoli, in the north, and other locations.

Many waved billowing Lebanese flags and insisted the protests should remain peaceful and non-sectarian.

The demonstrators are demanding a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon´s political system, citing grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

They have crippled main roads and threatened to topple the country´s fragile coalition government.

Most Lebanese politicians have uncharacteristically admitted the demonstrations are spontaneous, rather than blaming outside influences.

In Tripoli, demonstrator Hoda Sayyur was unimpressed by the contrition some leaders displayed on television and echoed a widely-held hope the entire political class be replaced.

“They took all our fundamental rights... We are dying at hospital gates,” the woman in her fifties said.

“I will stay in the street... Since I was born, we´ve been spectators to their quarrels and corruption,” she said.

´We hear you´ -

Amnesty International said such measures amounted to excessive force, pointing out the vast majority of protesters were peaceful.