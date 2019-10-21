Share:

ISLAMABAD - The world’s largest Azad Jammu and Kashmir flag on Sunday draped in federal capital during ‘Azadi Million March’ to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The activists of Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Movement (JKSM) headed by Uzma Gul hoisted the some five-kilometre-long flag from D-Chowk to Kutcheri Metro Bus Station.

Delegates from civil society, journalist bodies, student and trade unions, religio-political organisations, youth organisations, minorities and communities from all walks of life also participated in the activity.

JKSM chairperson Uzma Gul said the objective of organizing the Million March was to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to condemn Indian brutalities on Muslims in occupied Kashmir. The participants chanted slogans against India and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

They demanded the global community to take notice of the 77 days prolonged siege of the occupied valley where people were barricaded in homes without food and medicines with no connectivity.