KARACHI - In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Line Karachi Raja Umar Khattab said that around 1 kg explosive was used in a bomb blast which took place in Shireen Jinnah on Tuesday.

Talking to media at the spot of blast, he said that according to Bomb Disposal Squad, the bomb was installed in a bicycle.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar while taking notice of the blast, has sought detailed report from SSP South.

The IGP has also directed the SSP to submit detailed report about the actions taken by police so far. Earlier, six people sustained injured in an explosion at the gate of a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Minister inaugurates ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Saeed Ghani inaugurated Front and Collection Operation and Clean Karachi and Awareness Campaign in district West. Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that the cleaning campaign was an ongoing task and it will continue. Sindh Solid Waste Management Board would also work in districts Central and Korangi, he said.

Besides the landfill sites at Jam Chakro and Gond Pass, there was also a third landfill site, he added.