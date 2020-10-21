Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that removal of parks, foothpaths and trees lying in the route of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System would not be allowed.

The route may be changed. The line is 29.1 Kilometre long and the people would be benefited. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would fully cooperate to ensure that the Red Line BRTS works as people friendly service, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to chief executive officer of contracting firm of Red Line BRTS here at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building. The representatives Trans--contracting firm of Red Line BRTS--informed the Administrator that the line is 29.1 Kilometre long and 24.4 Km will be built from Malir Halt to Numaish while 2.4 Km will be built from Municipal Park to Tower. The buses would be run on Bio gas and it will have 22 stations.

“The work on the project would begin from next year is all set to completed within two years after inauguration. It would be the first bus service to be run on Bio Gas and for that Bio Gas plant is being formed at Landhi,” they told. The Administrator suggested that 22 stations of the Red Line BRTS may be named after prominent political figures on sponsorship basis and the work could begin rightnow. He said that Bus Rapid Transits were important part of mass transit and could help in overcoming transport woes. He said that Green Line, Orange Line and Red Line were good progress for Karachi’s transport and the city’s people were hoping these projects would be completed soon.

Shallwani was of the view that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was trying to plant more tress as it could. It should be ensured that parks, trees and foothpaths were not moved while completion of any project.