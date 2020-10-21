Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of two deputy superintendents of police, according to a spokesman.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the city police chief.

According to him, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has transferred Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)/DSP Saddar Cirlce Khalid Mehmood Awan and posted him as SDPO Sabzi Mandi Model Police Station.

Similarly, DSP Syed Sajjad Haider Bukhari, who was serving in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Saddar Cirlce, the spokesman said.

Both the police officers have assumed their charges following the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, he added.