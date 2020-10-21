Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that across the board accountability will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister regretted the opposition leaders were continuing with the sole agenda of saving their looted money. “Those who are involved in a totis viribus tirade against the institutions are an enemy of the nation”, he said, adding that the anti-state narrative was a conspicuous proof of the mental state of the so-called leaders.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that every act and statement against the national interest was condemnable as spreading anarchy and chaos was no politics. “Rather, politics means public service and the people cannot be fooled because they know who is honest and who is lying”, he stressed.

The CM maintained the unnatural collusion of 11 assorted parties was worthless before an honest leader like Imran Khan.

He said the conspiracy hatched by the opposition parties against institutions had badly failed. “The opposition first tried to politicise corona and then launched a venomous harangue against state institutions”, he regretted.

The Chief Minister said that the people were siding with the institutions and had rejected the nefarious narrative of the opposition.

He lamented the elements that wreaked havoc with the country were bent upon obstructing the development process through the anarchy. “The opposition should shun negative politics as it is weakening the national unity”, advised the CM.

Sugarcane crushing season in South Punjab will start from Nov 10: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that the government had fixed Rs 200 minimum support price of sugarcane to protect farmers’ rights as they were given Rs 100/120 per maund rate of their sugarcane crop in the previous tenure.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the crushing season will commence from November 10 in South Punjab; while in rest of the districts, crushing will start from November 15. “It is satisfying the PTI government has ensured 99 per cent payments to the farmers in Punjab by recovering pending payments from the influential sugar mill owners”, he added.

12 corona patients die in last 24 hours: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that as many as 8,623 persons were tested during the last 24 hours and 108 new corona cases have been reported.

He said 12 patients have died during this period. Usman Buzdar said a total of 97,252, out of 10,1760 patients have been recovered.

The total number of active corona cases is 2,198 in Punjab, he added.

He observed that the number of patients and corona related deaths had increased during the first 20 days of the month of October due to avoidance of corona SOPs. The citizens should fully observe SOPs and maintain social distancing to remain safe from the second wave of this virus, the CM advised.