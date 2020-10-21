Share:

Armenia and Azerbaijan have twice agreed on a Russia-brokered humanitarian ceasefire to exchange prisoners and dead bodies, however both times the truce has been breached as the two sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

Armenian Defence Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' operation against the unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh was unsuccessful.

Hovhannisyan said these strike forces had been unable to break through the defensive lines of the Karabakh Defence Army. He said that after five to seven days of unsuccessful battles, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, apparently, concentrated all their forces in the south and began to act by squeezing the region.

The fighting on the contact line in Karabakh began on 27 September. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing hostilities, Karabakh reports artillery shelling of peaceful settlements of the unrecognised republic, including its capital, Stepanakert. Armenia has declared martial law and - for the first time - general mobilisation, claiming that Ankara is actively supporting Baku. Partial mobilisation was introduced in Azerbaijan.

The leaders of Russia, the United States and France have called on the opposing sides to end the clashes and to commit themselves to begin negotiations without preconditions. Turkey has stated that it will provide Azerbaijan with any support it requests amid another aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.