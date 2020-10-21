Share:

ISLAMABAD - On account of International Day for Eradication of Poverty, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organized asset distribution ceremony in Shangla and Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the second phase of Livelihood Support & Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Program (LACIP).

The LACIP project which has been financed by the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW and implemented via Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and its partner organizations i.e. Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and SABAWON, targets the underprivileged population of Buner, Shangla and Lakki Marwat. It will benefit around 160,000 people through infrastructure development, asset transfer and by building linkages with local governments.

In Shangla asset distribution ceremonies were held at two different locations. In Union Council Shung the ceremony was chaired by Khurram Rehman Jadoon, Assistant Commissioner Besham. He distributed 20 assets amongst men from UC Malak Khel.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Besham appreciated the sincere efforts of PPAF towards poverty eradication. “Projects such as these can improve access to economic opportunities for the poor, enabling them to forge a better future themselves. The efforts of PPAF and KfW are truly commendable in this regard.”

In ceremony in UC Shung the chief guest was Wajid Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Alpuri, who distributed 25 assets among men from UC Shung. The assets were transferred under different trades that included cloth shop, general store, cold drink shops, garments shops, poultry and vegetables shops and barber shop.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajid Ali Khan highlighted the need to implement economic programmes for empowering the future generations. “If we want to eradicate poverty from the country and empower future generations, then we must urgently work towards effective implementation of livelihood programmes in poor districts of the country.”

In Lakki Marwat, Tehsil Nazim Qudratullah distributed 27 assets in the category of livestock to women from two targeted UCs (Ahmed Khel and Abdul Khel) of Lakki Marwat.

As part of the programme, 1,250 cumulative assets will be distributed amongst identified beneficiaries of targeted union councils. Likewise, 1,250 technical and vocational trainings will be given to beneficiaries, 50% of which will be women.

One of the main objectives of the project is to ensure economic empowerment of the poor communities and households in the four union councils of Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The key goals of the project are improvement of sustainable utilization of social and economic infrastructure, increased employment and income opportunities and enhanced participation of the population in the decision making process at the local level.

LACIP-II is planned to intensify its cooperation and exchange of information with the local government entities in the project districts. This applies particularly to building bridges between village councils and community institutions so that community needs could be budgeted, under governmental annual development plans (ADP).

In the phase one of the program 152 educational projects were completed, more than 2000 infrastructure projects were implemented and over 8000 people received assets, 44% of which were women. Moreover, skill-based trainings and capacity building sessions were provided to more than 250 individuals, which enhanced their abilities. Phase I was implemented in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa namely Abbottabad, Buner, Charade, Chitral, D.I. Khan, Haripur, Nowshera, Upper Dir and Swabi.