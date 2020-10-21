Share:

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced three men to death on two counts each in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The court also ordered confiscation of moveable and immovable properties of the convicts. Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 3 Special Judge Raja Pervaiz took up Aiza Batool kidnapping case and awarded capital punishment to three convicts. The three convicts have been identified as Abid Hussain, Riaz Ahmed and Muhammad Amir.

Rawat police had arrested the troika on charges of kidnapping a 14-year-old student Aiza Batool 8 and later releasing her after getting Rs3 million as ransom from the victim family. A kidnapping case number 293/20 was also registered against accused.