Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal Cabinet while expressing concern over rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country stated that Pakistan kept check on coronavirus pandemic through an effective strategy, which has been hailed worldwide.

The federal Cabinet meeting was held here on Tuesday headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal Cabinet was informed that cases of Covid-19 witnessed a sharp increase in the prevailing month compared to the months of July and August as coronavirus cases are being registered with increasing ratio of two per cent.

The federal Cabinet was also briefed on overall situation of wheat stocks in the country and future needs and requirements for population of the country.

The federal Cabinet was also informed about ratio of wheat being released from four provinces of the country.

The federal Cabinet was informed that Punjab government is releasing approximately 17,000-20,000 tons of wheat on daily basis, which will be taken to 25,000 ton per day in coming days.

While from Sindh Government, during the period of 20-31st October, 85,000 tons of wheat will be released.

It was also informed to the federal Cabinet that Punjab government has assured to provide flour at Utility Stores as per their demands, while Sindh Government has also assured to provide wheat to flour mills in Sindh as per their demands.

The federal Cabinet reiterated that prices of wheat and flour will also be kept in control and in this regard, all available options and means will be employed.

The federal Cabinet was also briefed on stocks of sugar in the country and status of sugar import and price issue of sugar. The federal Cabinet was briefed that physical verification process has been started on the report of Wajid Zia on sugar scam.

The federal Cabinet meeting was briefed that sugar prices soared in the country following rising demand of the commodity as average consumption of sugar increased 20,0000-25,0000 Tons per month, which resulted rising prices and consumption of sugar in the country.

The federal Cabinet meeting was informed that in view of rising demand for sugar in the country, the decision was made to import sugar in time for the needs of the country.

The meeting was also informed that crushing season for sugarcane will start in the country from next 15-20 days and sugarmills will be fined upto Rs 5 million per day for delaying crushing season.

The Punjab government in this regard has also amended the respective laws.

The federal Cabinet meeting was also briefed that during next few days 200,000 tons of imported sugar will reach Pakistan.

On overall situation on sugar and wheat, Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the authorities concerned to provide detailed report on needs and availability of sugar and wheat for the country in next meeting of the federal Cabinet.

The Prime Minister also directed to provide measures taken up by the authorities to control prices of wheat and sugar in the country.

The federal Cabinet also approved decisions taken in the meeting held on October 7th 2020 regarding departmental reforms. It approved to keep Sindh Infrastructure Development Company in supervision of Ministry of Planning and Development and also extend tenure of Chief Executive of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company.

The federal cabinet meeting also approved decisions taken in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee which held on October 14th 2020.

The meeting also given approval decisions taken in the meeting held on October 15 2020 to meet needs of Furnace Oil.

The federal Cabinet meeting also approved issuance of 98 new licenses for Overseas Employment Promoters.

While decisions taken in the meeting of Cabinet Committee for Legislation were also approved by the federal Cabinet.