ISLAMABAD - A police officer is facing departmental inquiry for harassing, abusing, threatening and misbehaving a female banker when she refused to obey his illegal orders of appearing in police station for getting divorce from her husband in presence of his first wife and other family members, informed sources on Tuesday.

Strict action is being expected on part of senior officers of Islamabad police against the accused police officer identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Malik Mumtaz, posted at Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif, they said.

According to details, Ms Syeda Sammar, a female banker who is residing in E-8 Sector, appeared before Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Zone and lodged a complaint that a man namely Adnan Shahid Afridi had contracted second marriage with her apparently against will of his first wife. She added Saba, the first wife of Adnan, approached SI Malik Mumtaz of PS Golra and lodged a bogus complaint against her.

She mentioned that SI Malik Mumtaz had sent a police team under supervision of a lady police officer Shakila along with Adnan, Saba, her sister Saima and other unknown goons to her house at E-11 to bring her to police station.

“I refused to obey orders of lady cop Shakila to go with her to police station on which she and others threatened me of dire consequences,” Ms Sammar told SDPO adding that the police and others left the place after a call to Rescue 15 by her.

“Later, SI Malik Mumtaz rang me up from his mobile number and ordered me to come to police station to get divorce from my husband Adnan, who along with others were present in police station,” the complainant added. She further told that SI Mumtaz Malik used abusive language and threatened her of dire consequences when she refused to obey his orders.

“I simply replied to SI Mumtaz Malik that a police officer or any police station is not supposed to pressurise a woman or man to divorce each other rather it’s purely a court matter when he (SI) lost his mind over me and abused and threatened me of dire consequences,” she added.

She said SI Malik Mumtaz and others attacked her house and harassed and abused her. Ms Syeda Sammar appealed the SDPO to take legal action against the police officer and others for committing a crime.

SDPO accepted the complaint and initiated inquiry against the SI and others. Talking to The Nation, SDPO Saddar Zone said he had summoned the accused parties and recorded their statements. He said police have no authority to put pressure on a man or woman to divorce each other rather there are other Islamic laws and ways in practice to do so.

“SI Malik Mumtaz has misused his authority and he will be punished as per law,” SDPO said. He also made clear that the husband of complainant and others would also be punished for harassing her.

SI Mumtaz Malik had not received call on his cell phone despite repeated calls made by this correspondent to know his version.