Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday directed the provincial police chief and other senior police officials to continue discharging their duty impartially and independently and assured them of full support of the government and all institutions.

As per details, a meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House, during which political and administrative pressures on the police and incident of October 19 were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah said that provincial government is taking steps to further improve professional capabilities of the police.

On the other hand, police officers thanked Sindh government for its support and vowed to ensure safety of masses with their professional skills.

Earlier, a statement issued from the Twitter account of Sindh Police said that all the officers, including Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar, have decided to defer their leave for ten days.

The tweet said that in the wider national interest, IG Sindh has decided to defer his own leave and ordered other officers to set aside their leave applications for 10 days. The decision was taken in the larger national interest, pending the conclusion of the inquiry.

A statement issued by the Karachi Police said that the incident which took place on the night between October 18 and 19 caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police.

The statement said that as a result of the incident, IG Sindh and subsequently, all ranks decided to also go on leave in protest of the humiliation meted out to Sindh police.

Sindh Police thanked the Army Chief for realising the sense of hurt that prevailed within the force, and for promptly ordering an inquiry into the matter. It also thanked Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah for showing solidarity with the police leadership.