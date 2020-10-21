Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Days after two siblings were killed in a dog biting incident, another gruesome incident took place here on Tuesday when some stray dogs attacked and tore apart an elderly citizen. The dogs kept eating his flesh all night, depriving the corpse of arms and legs. According to details, Gull Hassan Gopang, the elder trustee of Syed Azeem Shah’s shrine in Mohalla Mohammadabad, went to the fields near the shrine to answer the call of nature when a herd of stray dogs attacked him and killed him. After killing him, the dogs dragged the body to the fields and kept eating its flesh overnight. On seeing his torn and mutilated body in the fields, a large number of locals gathered and protested. On the directives of the Punjab chief minister, Commissioner Bahawalpur swung into action and ordered immediate action against the stray dogs. Following his orders, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shehzad claimed that more than 1,000 stray dogs had been eliminated in the district in a period of one month and special teams had been formed to exterminate them.