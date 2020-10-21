Share:

LAHORE - Under the supervision of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing, an essay writing competition (English) was organised at the Govt Post-graduate APWA College for Women, in which colleges from 17 districts of Punjab participated. Students were asked to write on the topic “How we can stop corruption”, whereas the event was supervised by Director Colleges Lahore Ziaur Rehman and Director A&P Wing NAB Lahore Syed Muhammad Husnain.

The other essay writing competition (Urdu) was held at Govt College for Boys Township on the topic of “Pakistan Mein Corruption Kay Asbaab Aur Unka Mumkina hal”.

Dozens of students participated in the competition and finally the jury would decide the best three essays as toppers both in English and Urdu categories, who would be awarded at the international anti-corruption day event, to be held on Dec 9, 2020.