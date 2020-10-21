Share:

KARACHI - A 21-year-old woman, the daughter of former nazim of Orangi Town, was shot dead in North Nazimabad while she was returning home after collecting her academic papers the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), the area police said.

Fatima Feroz, 21, was shot dead by assailants riding a motorcycle, they said, adding that the attackers fired on the car she was travelling in along with her sister and two other girls.

SHO Rashid Ali said that the assailants were apparently chasing the car and they intercepted the vehicle near Abdullah College. “They opened fire on her and fled,” he said. The SHO said that the victim was a daughter of former Orangi Town nazim Sheikh Mohammed Feroz Bengali. She was married but the couple had reportedly been having a strained relationship for three-four years.

Ms Feroz suffered a critical bullet wound in her neck and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The officer said that she had not formally separated from her husband. He ruled out possibility of robbery being the motive for the attack.

The police said an investigation into the incident was under way.

Man kills wife in Saeedabad

A young woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Saeedabad area, according to police. They said Ghulam Hussain stabbed his wife, Rasheeda, 30, to death inside their home in Dawood Goth and fled.

Police recovered the knife used in the murder and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim’s brother. The area SHO, Imran Afridi quoted the complainant as saying that his sister was murdered over some personal matter. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for legal formalities.