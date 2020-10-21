Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday issued exit permit for repatriation of an Azerbaijani woman, a human trafficking victim who was unable to go back to her country due to non-payment of overstay charges imposed on her.

“It has been decided to grant exit permit to Jamila Zamanova, a national of Republic of Azerbaijan, after the competent authority has waived off overstay charges imposed on her,” says the exit permit issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The copies of the order have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Immigration Wing, Foreign Office and Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad.

The permit also said that foreign national would have to leave the country within 15 days through Islamabad’s New Airport after completion of all other formalities.

Earlier this month, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the Interior Ministry to complete arrangements for repatriation of Azerbaijani woman.

Jamila, currently residing at Edhi Shelter Home in Islamabad, had filed a petition in IHC saying that she was trafficked from Baku to Islamabad in 2011 under the pretext of marriage with a Pakistani man.

According to the petition, her handlers confiscated her travelling documents. She said in 2019, she managed to escape from the clutches of the brothel owners and took shelter in Edhi Homes. She said that she was unable to go back to her country because Pakistani authorities have imposed a hefty amount of fine on her because of her illegal overstay in the country. She said that she was a victim of trafficking and was forced to stay in Pakistan by her traffickers and thus her fine should be waived off.

A representative of Edhi Foundation had informed the court that the management was ready to bear Jamila’s air ticket and other travelling expense to send her back to Azerbaijan.