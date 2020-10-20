Share:

Islamabad-Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has always been at the forefront in community uplift initiatives through the company’s extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. In pursuance to company’s drive to provide quality education, FFC been providing assistance to deserving students through need and merit based scholarships / financial support all across Pakistan. The company has now affirmed to sponsor Mr. Muhammad Daud Sultan, student of Agriculture University of Faisalabad to pursue his studies to become Doctor of Veterinary medicine. Brig Arshad Mahmood (Retd), Chief Operating Officer Sona Welfare Foundation Implementing partner of FFC handed over the cheque to Mr. Muhammad Daud and wished him good luck in acquiring higher education while proving to be a productive citizen for the country.