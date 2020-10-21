Share:

At least Five people were killed and twenty others injured in a massive explosion in the upper portion of a multi-storey building located at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Police and Rangers teams reached the spot soon after the incident and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the condition of seven people is said to be critical.

Nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet but the impact of the explosion was so severe that windowpanes of the nearby building were shattered.

According to the reports, two floors of the building are badly damaged as a result of the blast.

A day earlier, five people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony.

Police investigators said it was an improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted at the gate of the terminal. According to them, a bicycle rigged with some explosive material [the IED] was parked at the site a little after 3:30pm. It blew up wounding five people.

Citing the initial investigation, SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer said that the bomb weighed one kilogram and contained ball bearings.

*This is a developing story