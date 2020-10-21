Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs and strategy for elections of Inter-Parliamentary Union were discussed in the meeting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain Syed, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present in the meeting.