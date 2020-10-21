Share:

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner yesterday said British Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter’s visit to Pakistan recognised Islamabad’s important role in Afghan peace.

General Carter visited Pakistan on October 19 highlighting the very best of international friendship that exists between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

General Carter addressed the National Defence University underlining the enduring relationship between the UK and Pakistan.

He described how both countries had worked together to tackle Covid-19 and highlighted the close UK-Pakistan defence partnership.

He stressed the UK’s full commitment to backing Pakistan’s prosperity and potential, said a British High Commission statement .

General Carter welcomed the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and Pakistan’s important contribution to it. He acknowledged the important opportunities that the peace process represents for both Afghanistan and Pakistan, including from the potential for greater economic connectivity between the two countries.

He noted that this was an historic opportunity and that we must work together to prevent spoilers and reduce violence markedly, leading to a ceasefire and towards securing peace.

The Chief of Defence Staff was accompanied by the British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Gareth Bayley.