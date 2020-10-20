Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has dipped her toe into the country music pool during her relationship with Blake Shelton. But Gwen Stefani has officially gone country as she did folksy renditions of her hit songs Don’t Speak and Hollaback Girl while visiting the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon recently. The No Doubt front woman looked the part as she donned a festive shirt and a beige cowboy hat while playing guitar for her musical performance. In the parody album promotion, the 51 year old singer donned a longe sleeve beige western-shirt adorned with embroidered flowers and roses on the sleeve and cuffs.