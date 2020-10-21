Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab has directed the field officers to ensure strict enforcement of one-month ban on sale of sugar for commercial use.

Chairing meeting to review price control measures here Tuesday, he said that hike in sugar prices was unjustified, adding that an artificial shortage of the commodity is being created to increase the rate against which stern action would be taken.

Administrative secretaries of different departments including food, agriculture, and industries, Chairman PITB, CEO Urban Unit, Additional IG Special Branch, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of other divisions/districts participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar, arrangements in Sahulat Bazaars, and action taken against hoarders and profiteers in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that as per the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, providing relief to the common man was a priority.

For this purpose, he said, everyone has to work together as a team. He said that relief to the consumers should be visible.

He directed Divisional Commissioners to ensure parking, cleanliness, and other facilities to the visitors in the Sahulat Bazaars.

The meeting was informed that a crackdown has been launched against hoarders on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More than 475 tonnes of sugar and 30,000 kilograms ghee have been recovered in Vehari during raids. As many as 196 Sahulat Bazaars have been made functional where food items including flour and sugar were available in sufficient quantities at discounted rates.